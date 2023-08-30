The 2023 MLB season is not turning out to be a memorable one for the St. Louis Cardinals, but from time to time, there's someone from the team that makes the campaign a little bit more interesting. Take for example Cardinals youngster Jordan Walker, who had quite a performance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres.

Walker was among the heroes of the team in their 5-4 victory over the Padres, as he went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs. For what it's worth, he also became the youngest St. Louis player in over five decades to pull off such a feat, per John Denton of MLB.com.

“Jordan Walker's first 4-hit game comes at the age of 21 years, 100 days. He's the 13th youngest player in Cards history with a 4-hit game. Four instances when a younger player did it was by Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby. Walker is the youngest to do it since Ken Reitz in 1972.”

Thanks in large part to Walker's great day, the Cardinals managed to defeat the Padres and close out the three-game series with back-to-back victories over the struggling National League West division club. But credit for the win is also very much deserved by Tommy Edman, who hit a walk-off home run off Padres closer Josh Hader to seal the deal in favor of St. Louis.

So far in his first season in the big leagues, Jordan Walker is slashing .267/.335/.431 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and a total of six stolen bases.