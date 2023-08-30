The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a terrible 2023 season despite entering the year with high expectations. The team signed catcher Willson Contreras during the offseason in hopes he could help fill the void left by Yadier Molina. Instead, things haven't gone according to plan for the ball club, as they currently sit in last place in the National League Central. Contreras recently shared his true feelings on St. Louis, per Derrick Goold of stltoday.com.

“Right now, I can say this is my house,” Contreras said. “Before, it was hard for me to move (on). I spent 15 years in one place. It took me a little bit of time. Now, I’m glad that time is over. And now we’re here and now we’re looking forward to making this team better. I can say, ‘This is my house.”

Contreras, however, didn't ignore the fact that the Cardinals are struggling mightily.

“We haven’t played well lately, and we need something like this to change the mood out here. I wish I could do that every day, to be honest, especially the way we’ve been playing. We’re looking to find ways to win the game.”

Contreras has dealt with uncertainty on defense and endured his share of ups and downs from an offensive standpoint. He's currently slashing .253/.348/.436 with a .784 OPS and 15 home runs across 112 games played. He's still a solid player and St. Louis' offense has produced respectable results.

The Cardinals need to improve their pitching if they want to compete in 2024 though. If they fail to do so, the '24 campaign will be another frustrating one for Contreras and the team.