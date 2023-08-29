The San Diego Padres are on the road to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

San Diego took game one of the series 4-1 on Monday night. Garrett Cooper had three hits on the night to lead the Padres. He had three of the four RBI for the Padres in the win. Matt Carpenter was 2-4 on the night, and had the other RBI. Fernando Tatis Jr scored three of the four Padres runs. Juan Soto scored the other run for San Diego. Blake Snell was lights out on the mound. He went seven innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out nine. Josh Hader threw a scoreless ninth inning to notch his 28th save of the season.

The Cardinals only hits came off the bat of Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Walker. Goldschmidt supplied St. Louis with their only run as he homered in the eighth inning of the game. Adam Wainwright was the starting pitcher, and he put together one of his best outings of the year. He allowed just one run on eight hits, and struck out three as he suffered the loss in the game. Both of the relief pitchers used by St. Louis gave up runs, as well.

The Padres will hand the ball to Seth Lugo while Zack Thompson starts for the Cardinals.

Here are the Padres-Cardinals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Cardinals Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+106)

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Padres vs. Cardinals

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Lugo has been pitching very well for the Padres this season. In 109 1/3 innings pitched, Lugo has struck out 107, walked just 25, and he has a 1.23 WHIP. His ERA of 3.70 is not bad, either. Lugo gave up eight runs to the Los Angeles Dodgers to open up August, but his three starts since have been solid. He has thrown 17 innings, allowed just 14 hits, struck out 17, and has an ERA of 1.05. The Cardinals struggle to come together as a team a lot, so Lugo should be able to have a good game. As long as he does not let Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado do damage, the Padres will cover the spread.

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

Zack Thompson has three starts this season, but they have all been pretty good. In those three starts, Thompson has thrown 14 innings, allowed 14 hits, struck out 18, walked just three, and he has an ERA of 3.21. The Padres really are not that good at the plate, so Thompson does have a chance to have another good start. He will need to be carefula round Tatis, and Juan Soto, but there are not many other players on the Padres who will make a big difference. If he continues to pitch as he has been, the Cardinals will cover the spread.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

This should be another close game. Both teams have been a massive disappointment this season, so it is always a tough pick when trying to decide who will win. For this game, I will put my trust into Seth Lugo. I will take the Padres to cover this spread.

Final Padres-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+106), Under 9 (-122)