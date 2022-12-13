By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

In a rather concerning turn of events, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury in the first quarter of their Week 14 showdown with the New England Patriots.

Video replays of the incident showed Murray suddenly falling to the ground while running with the ball, sparking fears about his condition. The cart was immediately taken out as trainers went at him to assess his condition.

Kyler Murray is down pic.twitter.com/kNweUR8YHg — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 13, 2022

Minutes later, the Cardinals revealed that Kyler Murray sustained a knee injury. While the team didn’t provide details on the severity of the issue, many knew it was serious when they listed him questionable to return before officially ruling him out for the rest of the night.

Sure enough, Murray’s exit in the Monday Night Football game is quite the blow for the Cardinals who are looking to break their two-game skid and improve their standings for a potential late playoffs bid. While the 25-year-old signal-caller has been awful this campaign with a measly 66.3 percent pass completion rate, he remains one of the team’s best weapons.

Heading to the showdown with the Patriots, Murray has thrown for 2359 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has also rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns with the Cardinals.

Colt McCoy replaced Murray as quarterback after his exit.

The Cardinals can’t really afford to lose Murray at this crucial point of the year. If he does end up missing more time due to his latest health setback, it will be difficult for the Cardinals to bounce back and string wins together to fight for a postseason berth–especially with the already slim chance that they have.