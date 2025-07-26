The Athletics haven't had a ton to cheer about this season, but Nick Kurtz has continued to provide moment after moment for fans to get excited about. However, none of his standout games this season come anywhere close to Friday night against the Houston Astros, where he made a bit of Major League Baseball history.

Kurtz finished Friday night's game 6-for-6 at the plate with four home runs and eight RBIs. He also crossed the plate to score six runs, making him the first player in MLB history to record those numbers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Oh, and he's a rookie.

Kurtz dominated the game from start to finish, even getting within just a few feet of a potential fifth home run when his fourth-inning double hit near the top of the wall out in left-center field.

After the game, Athletics fans and MLB fans everywhere were understandably going absolutely insane on social media at the rookie's performance.

Kurtz continued to tack on run after run throughout the night for the Athletics, and there was nothing that any Astros pitcher could do about it. When he stepped up to the plate in the ninth inning against a position player, with three home runs already in his pocket, there was little doubt about what was coming next.

While the Astros have their sights fully set on the playoffs and the Athletics will more than likely be heading home at the end of the regular season, Kurtz's season and especially this outing on Friday night will give the A's and their fans something to cheer about and look forward to heading into the winter and into the 2026 season.

The rookie sensation is clearly emerging as one of the best young players in baseball and has a chance to be one of the brightest stars in the league for years to come. Even if he does get to that point as one of the faces of Major League Baseball, he will probably never replicate anything like what he did in Houston on Friday.