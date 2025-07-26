What is the Los Angeles Dodgers' biggest need heading into the trade deadline?

Starting pitching? No, ironically enough, Los Angeles has actually gotten their starting lineup more or less in place, with the highly anticipated return of Blake Snell only strengthening the unit.

How about their closer? Well, that, too, may soon be getting better as well, with World Series hero Blake Treinen nearing his own return even as Kirby Yates continues to struggle and Tanner Scott heads to IL with a potentially season-ending injury.

The team's relief staff could use some help, whether that be moving Dustin May to the bullpen or acquiring a solid set-up guy in a trade for a mid-level prospect from a team out of contention.

No, while Los Angeles could use a little help pretty much everywhere, and may decide that an elite closer is the best use of their assets, they just went through a month where runs were incredibly hard to come by and could once again fall into an offensive slump at the worst time, even once Max Muncy returns to third base.

Fortunately, the Dodgers have been linked to a player who can do a little bit of everything on both offense and defense, even if he will cost quite a bit to acquire. Still, considering his age and abilities, the Dodgers might be wise to go all-in on Steven Kwan anyway, as he could be a core piece of LA's puzzle for the foreseeable future.

Steven Kwan fits the Dodgers' needs in the outfield

Standing 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Steven Kwan doesn't look like an elite MLB player. A native of Los Gatos, California, Kwan played his college ball at Oregon State before being selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Though he only made his MLB debut in 2022, making his debut against the Kansas City Royals on April 7, Kwan finished third in Rookie of the Year voting while earning his first of three Golden Glove awards. Even as a rookie, Kwan was an RBI specialist, recording 52 runs batted in vs. just six home runs to go with 19 stolen bases and 62 walks. While those numbers have gone down over the past few years, Kwan's power has continued to grow, with the then-26-year-old hitting a career-high 14 home runs in 2024 on the way to his first of two consecutive All-Star appearances.

Now in the middle of his fourth professional season, Kwan is having another All-Star season worthy of Gold Glove consideration. He's an elite leadoff hitter with a knack for getting on base, something the Dodgers really don't have in their first six hitters, and could help players like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith earn a few more opportunities to hit with batters on base, something the team lacks with their power-heavy top of the rotation.

The problem? Kwan won't come cheap, and may require LA saying goodbye to a few players with upside in exchange for a win-now player.

Steven Kwan could cost Dalton Rushing and then some

Dalton Rushing is a man without a long-term position on the Dodgers.

A catcher by trade who was considered as a potential left field option but never really took meaningful reps at the position, at least at the MLB level, Rushing finds himself stuck behind arguably the best player at his position in the business in Will Smith, who, at 30, could play the position at a very high level for a very long time.

Now, on at least 20 other teams, that wouldn't be a huge deal, as Rushing could catch in games where Smith is moved to the DH spot, but in Los Angeles, Shohei Ohtani has that spot on lock for the next eight years, which leaves his playing time really hard to come by for the rookie.

On the Guardians, Rushing could platoon with Bo Naylor right away before transitioning to a full-time starting role in the future, when he will still only be 25 on opening day. Alternatively, he could also be in the running for a long-term spot at first base, which the Dodgers also have locked up long-term thanks to Freddie Freeman.

In addition to Rushing, the Dodgers have a number of other players who could intrigue the Guardians, who are more on their timeline, from May and Ben Casparius on the mound, to minor leaguers like Zyhir Hope.

Would it be hard to say goodbye to Rushing, May, and an additional asset for Kwan? Sure, but he is under contract for two more years at a very team-friendly number, can grow with the team, and fits both a short and long-term need for the Dodgers in the field and at the plate. If LA can pair him with a solid middle reliever from a team looking to offload players on expiring contracts, then the risk of losing future talent for a 27-year-old gold glover might just be worth the help it provides to the defending World Series Champions.