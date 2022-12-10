By Steve Zavala · 1 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will be without wide receiver Rondale Moore for their Week 14 home matchup against the New England Patriots.

During a press conference on Saturday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced that Moore “won’t play” in the Monday Night Football clash with the Patriots.

Moore has been nursing a nagging groin injury that he suffered in the Cardinals’ Week 11 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He played in a mere two snaps on offense in the divisional matchup, as the team later opted to take the conservative route by ruling him out for the remainder of the contest.

Moore went on to be sidelined from the Cardinals’ Week 12 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to his groin ailment.

There was some optimism that Moore would feature against the Patriots as the Cardinals did have their long-awaited bye week in Week 13. Kingsbury noted during a press conference on Tuesday about being “hopeful” that Moore would receive the green light to make a return to action in Week 14. However, the second-year wide receiver did not take part in any of Arizona’s practices ahead of the game, which played into the team’s call to officially rule him out.

At the least for Arizona, wideouts DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and Greg Dorth (thumb) have been cleared to play in Week 14.