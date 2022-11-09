By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago



Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has found himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury.

Murray did not take part in the Cardinals walkthrough on Wednesday. While he was labeled as a non-participant, it wasn’t a practice, so this serves as just an estimation of what he would have done on a typical day.

During the Cardinals Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Murray showed no issues with his hamstring. He played the entire game, finishing with 175 passing yards and two touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he added another 60 yards, making him the teams leading rusher in the contest.

The Cardinals, led by Kyler Murray have gotten off to a slow start in 2022. They currently sit at 3-6 and are fourth in the NFC West. Murray himself has put together another solid campaign over the first nine games. He has thrown for 2,168 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, he has rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He is currently the Cardinals leading rusher.

Upon the return of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the lineup, Kyler Murray has a legitimate WR1 to throw to once again. In their three games together, they have connected 26 times, 298 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Having Murray out of the Cardinals lineup would be a major blow to this team. This team has struggled to put together wins, going 1-4 over their last five outings. Now, set to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, having Murray out of the lineup could lead to a long day for the Cardinals offense.