Kyler Murray drops NSFW rant on Cardinals’ flailing offense after flop vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are 2-4 so far in the 2022 season. It’s a far cry from last season, when they started 7-0. Following a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Kyler Murray explained his frustrations with how the Cardinals are performing.

According to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN, Murray went off on the Cardinals’ offense. He said that the last time the offense was this rough was in his rookie season. “That’s the last time s***’s felt this hard,” Murray said, via ESPN. “We just feel it’s tough out there right now. Tough. That’s what it feels like. A lot of it it’s self-inflicted, put it on ourselves. Gotta get better…Just feels like we moved the ball, we get to a certain area, get a long first down, next play we’re second-and-10, that’s tough to do.”

The Cardinals have one of the worst offenses in the league, ranking near the bottom in yards per offensive play and dead last in net yards per pass attempt. Despite being very turnover averse, the Cardinals fail to score far too often and it is a key reason for the poor start to their season.

Although the absence of DeAndre Hopkins can be seen as part of the reason, the Cardinals have no business being this bad with Kyler Murray. With James Conner and now Marquise Brown dealing with injuries, Hopkins will be depended upon heavily as he makes his return on Thursday against the New Orleans Saints. The Cardinals may also need to swing a trade in order to get back to their winning ways.