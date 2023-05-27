DeAndre Hopkins’ run with the Arizona Cardinals officially came to an end on Friday, as he was released by the team.

Multiple Cardinals players have since taken to social media to react to the team’s call to part ways with the five-time Pro Bowler, including Kyler Murray. The two-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter on Friday to bid farewell to the veteran wideout.

“Be great bro, thankful,” Murray wrote on Twitter.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker will also miss having Hopkins as a teammate.

“That’s a great guy, one of my very good friends,” Baker told 12News. “I wish the best with whatever he does. Hopefully, he can possibly stay with the Cardinals, but I wish him the best in all his endeavors. Of course, we’re always gonna communicate and stay friends. Just excited for whatever the future holds.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopkins’ future with the Cardinals was the talk of the town within the team for months. Hopkins had two years left on his contract with Arizona, and he was set to hold a cap hit of $30.75 million for the 2023 season.

Even though Hopkins was linked with teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots over the past months, the Cardinals elected to release him as a pre-June 1 designation, and they will take on a dead cap hit of $22.6 million this year.

Hopkins is now on the lookout for a new home in the NFL ahead of the 2023 campaign. He did recently share on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast just what he wants in a team.

“What I want is stable management upstairs, that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona,” Hopkins said. “A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but the people around him … and a great defense.”

Hopkins took part in 35 regular season games during his three-year run with Arizona, where he hauled in 221 receptions for 2,696 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches. He earned one Pro Bowl nod while with the NFC West side.