By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The Arizona Cardinals will turn toward backup quarterback Colt McCoy for the rest of the season. And he has his sights set on doing some major things, both on and off the gridiron.

McCoy is interested in continuing in the football world after his playing days are over. He hasn’t ruled out coaching. However, the former Texas Longhorns quarterback also hasn’t ruled out a run for governor of the state of Texas.

Furthermore, the Cardinals quarterback already has a vote of confidence. Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury told the media that he believes McCoy could win the governor’s seat if he were to run.

McCoy is a very popular name in Texas. He quarterbacked the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009, winning 45 games and three bowl games. Texas made a National Championship Game appearance during his time but lost to Alabama.

McCoy has dipped his toe into the political world a bit in the past. He supported current Texas governor Greg Abbott in 2013 and even took part in one of his campaign events. “It’s been way too long since we had a Longhorn in the Governor’s Mansion,” said McCoy at the time.

For now, the Cardinals quarterback is focusing on the game of football. He is taking the reins in Arizona after they unfortunately lost Kyler Murray for the season. And all he’s concerned about now is helping his team win.

“I don’t think I have anything to prove. I think I’ve just got to go out there and play good football. Distribute the ball, keep us in third-and-manageable situations, and score touchdowns in the red zone,” McCoy said.