The Arizona Cardinals are eagerly awaiting Kyler Murray’s return to full health. The 25-year-old star quarterback is rehabbing injuries in his right knee this offseason as the franchise looks to figure out its direction. It’s likely that next season doesn’t see much of Murray.

Murray is not going to rush his rehab and may miss half of the 2023 season as he recovers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Although this will seemingly hurt the Cardinals’ chances as they search for a new head coach, it is in Murray’s and the team’s best interests.

From @NFLGameDay: Healing 100% is most important for #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, so don't expect him ready to start 2023; Meanwhile, #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor detailed his ankle surgery for me and why it was the best decision for his future. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

“One of the biggest questions for the Cardinals — besides who actually is going to be their coach — is: When is Kyler Murray going to be ready? This topic for sure has come up during these interviews as Murray recovers from an ACL injury and a torn meniscus,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right. He is young, he’s got a long career, he’s not gonna rush. So, do not be surprised if we don’t see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly.”

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN also indicated that there have been “rumblings” that Murray could be at risk of missing the entire 2023 season while recovering from the ACL surgery.

Murray showed off his surgically repaired knee to illustrate the work he has to do. The front office, meanwhile, has to retool the roster after a season that saw them win only four games. The Cardinals’ future is dependable on Murray’s health, so making sure he is able to rehab efficiently and safely should be the biggest priority of the offseason.