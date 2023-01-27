Sean Payton is the biggest fish in the market right now, and NFL teams are scrambling to get him as their new coach. There are plenty of potential targets for Payton, including the Carolina Panthers, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Denver Broncos. Apparently, though, one other team is still interested in getting Sean Payton as their coach: the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport on Pat McAfee’s show.

"It sounds like Arizona is still a possibility for Sean Payton" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/JvI7ZBRg3y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2023

The Cardinals are going through a major shift right now, as they recently fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim. They’re already resolved the latter part, hiring a new GM Mossi Ossenfort to oversee the offseason. Now, they just have to find the right coach to lead them to the promised land.

That’s easier said than done, though. Picking a new head coach can be tough, especially if you have a pool of offensive and defensive coordinators lining up for the job. The Cardinals would very much prefer having a sure hand such as Sean Payton to guide Kyler Murray and this team to the playoffs. They certainly have the talent to be successful: they just need to find the right reagent to get this mixture of talent to explode.

The Cardinals do have other options they are looking at aside from Sean Payton. Names such as Brian Flores, Dan Quinn, and Demeco Ryans are other options they can look at. Whoever the new coach is, though, they’ll all have the same goal: fully realize the potential that this team has.