Like fans around the country, former Arizona Cardinals’ wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been watching the team’s head coach search play out. As the Cardinals look for their perfect candidate, Fitzgerald gave a ringing endorsement to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton.

Payton has been viewed as one of the top options in this year’s head coaching carousel. He has already interviewed with the Cardinals for vacancy. When the Cardinals do eventually hire a head coach, Fitzgerald thinks Payton would be the perfect fit, via Arizona sports radio show Bickley & Marotta.

“If you really want to build a foundation for success, Sean Payton has done that for quite a while,” Fitzgerald said. “He is a franchise-changer. If you’re trying to change the conversation, he’s the guy that has the ability to do that.”

The Cardinals are in the market for a head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury. He went just 28-37-1 during his tenure as Arizona made the postseason just once. However, they didn’t advance beyond the first round. The last time the Cardinals won a playoff game was 2015.

Larry Fitzgerald was still a member of the team.

Sean Payton spent 15 years as head coach of the New Orleans Saints. He compiled a 152-89 record and was the 2006 AP Coach of the Year. Payton helped New Orleans to their first Super Bowl victory in 2009.

The Cardinals haven’t had much playoff success recently. Arizona came crashing down this year with a 4-13 record. But as the Cardinals look to rebuild their franchise, Fitzgerald thinks Payton is the right man to be the team’s next head coach.