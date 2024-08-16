While the St. Louis Cardinals continue floundering in the NL Central standings, why not distract yourself with a nice cold Budweiser? Check out Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar's four-day pop-up partnership with Budweiser, called “The Noot baar,” at Helen Fitzgerald's. Moreover, this partnership happens in conjunction with the MLB Player's Weekend event. If you're in the area, the bar opens to the public on Thursday evening.

During an interview, Nootbaar answered questions regarding this new venture.

“I can't take credit for it,” he said, as reported by Katie Woo on X, formerly Twitter. “Obviously, early in the year, we did a shoot with Budweiser, you know as the partner player with them. So, they just asked me, ‘If I had a sports bar, what would I name it?' And I just kind of–off the top of my head–I said ‘The Noot Baar.' They loved the idea, and they came to me with the idea of doing something like this. For me, obviously I was super excited about it. I was like, ‘Yes yes yes, absolutely.'”

Cardinals fans could unwind at the Noot Baar

Likewise, Lars Nootbaar also went deeper on his partnership with Budweiser.

“They did a lot of the legwork,” he said. “I just kind of sat there and said, ‘Yes,' and that's kinda how it came about.” Asked about what kind of bar he envisions, Nootbaar added, “I want it to be about the fans. You know, obviously, Budweiser, St. Louis, baseball, that's kinda the theme of it all, the whole weekend, being Players' Weekend, too. I just kinda want them to be able to come here, try some of the wings, try some of the stuff that they have in store for this week, and just enjoy it. You know, have fun. Be about baseball.”

Then, if you want to know, the interviewer did ask Nootbaar's go-to bar order.

“Buffalo wings, for sure, ranch, celery, carrots, no blue cheese,” the outfielder said. “Keep that away from me. I heard there's some good wings here so I'm excited.”

Fans should enjoy the Noot Baar even though the Cardinals' own situation doesn't look too happy. On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-2, a dominant victory that forced Oliver Marmol to admit they were simply outplayed.

With a 60-61 record, this team doesn't look like a team that will make the playoffs even as they try to enter the Wild Card. If the Cardinals don't make the postseason for the second straight year, well, at least fans will have Lars Nootbaar's Noot Baar.