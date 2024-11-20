The Arizona Cardinals have had an impressive start to the 2024 season. Arizona possesses a 6-4 record after their win over the New York Jets, which places them first in the NFC West standings. Despite the strong showing, one of the Cardinals' defensive contributors is subject to an NFL suspension, given his involvement in a PED violation.

The NFL has suspended Cardinals linebacker Markus Bailey for the next six games for violating the performance-enhancing substances policy, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Markus Bailey started his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 as a seventh-round draft pick. He appeared in 11 games with limited production during his rookie year but saw great improvement the following season.

In 2021, Bailey amassed a career-high 38 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended. He followed the year up with 24 tackles in 2022 before totaling 10 tackles in 2023. Outside of his rookie year, Bailey played no less than 16 games throughout his seasons with the Bengals.

In 2024, Bailey signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals but did not make the final roster cut. He joined Arizona's practice squad shortly after.

The Cardinals have made a concerted effort midway through the 2024 season. Arizona will enter its Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on a four-game winning streak. Thankfully, the team made plans to upgrade its offensive line by making a spot for right tackle Jonah Williams.

Williams was injured earlier in the season, but Arizona opened his practice window amid his return. The Cardinals' release of veteran lineman DJ Humphries could indicate that Williams is ready to get back on the field.

The Cardinals will welcome as much pass protection as they can get for Kyler Murray. Murray is having a stout year and wants to keep his production up as Arizona continues to play hard in hopes of a playoff spot.