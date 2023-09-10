Many football fans expect the Arizona Cardinals to be the worst team in the NFL in 2023. As they look to get their season off on the right foot, they were treated to some positive injury updates for Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz.

Brown and Ertz are both listed as questionable with hamstring and knee injuries respectively but are expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

There won’t be any gimme games for the Cardinals but they will start their season against a less intimidating opponent in the Washington Commanders and first-year starting quarterback Sam Howell. Arizona is turning its offense over to an unproven QB, too, as it is expected to start Josh Dobbs, who has made just two starts in his career. The other option is rookie Clayton Tune, so the Cardinals will need two of their pass-catchers active.

Ertz has been working his way back from ACL and MCL tears but has progressed soundly all the way to an expected availability for the Cardinals' season opener. Brown was limited in practice leading up to the game and has dealt with previous hamstring issues but should be able to suit up.

Last year, Brown and Ertz ranked number two and number four on the Cardinals in receiving yards per game, with the now-departed DeAndre Hopkins leading the way and Rondale Moore sandwiched in between them. The team will need all three of them to step up in order to give Dobbs (or Tune) help against a very solid Commanders defense.