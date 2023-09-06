The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly expected to have Joshua Dobbs as their starting quarterback this week with rookie Clayton Tune getting backup reps, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon has been keeping the starting quarterback a secret this week due to the competitive advantage it created, but now it has been leaked that Dobbs will be starting.

Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals' staff will be evaluating the situation each week while Kyler Murray works on returning to the field, but Joshua Dobbs is the starter for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

It will not be an easy start to the season for the Cardinals with Kyler Murray missing at least the first four games on the PUP list. As mentioned, they start the season on the road against the Commanders, who have a solid roster. In Week 2, the New York Giants, a playoff team from a season ago, will visit the Cardinals. In Week 3, Arizona will face another NFC East opponent with the Dallas Cowboys visiting them. In Week 4, the Cardinals will be on the road to play the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals will be without Murray for at least those four games. We know Dobbs will at least start the game against the Commanders. It will be interesting to see if Gannon ever gives Clayton Tune a chance to play, whether that be entering during a game or starting one of the games after Week 1.

For now, the Cardinals hope to pull an upset with Dobbs against the Commanders.