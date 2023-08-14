It appears that Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz can be expected to take the field right from the get-go of the 2023 NFL regular season. Ertz, who suffered devastating season-ending knee injuries in the 2022 campaign, is reportedly trending nicely toward a return to action in Week 1, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Almost nine months after tearing his ACL and MCL, #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity and is on track to start Week 1, source says. The three-time Pro Bowler was on pace for 86 catches, 745 yards and 8 TDs before injuring his knee in Week 10.”

Ertz hurt his knee during the opening drive of last year's road game against the Los Angeles Rams and has spent all his time recovering from the injury since. In 10 games for the Cardinals in 2022, Ertz recorded 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions.

It remains to be seen just how well exactly can Ertz move on the field once he successfully makes his return, but the Cardinals will take any positive news about the tight end's health progress. Given the nature of his injury, the Cardinals are unlikely to risk playing Ertz in any of their remaining preseason games. Arizona, which defeated the Denver Broncos last Friday, 18-17, will next face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the preseason and then the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

In the meantime, the Cardinals have Trey McBride, Noah Togiai, and Geoff Swaim all healthy on the team's tight end depth chart.

The Cardinals open their 2023 NFL campaign on the road versus the Washington Commanders on Sep. 10.