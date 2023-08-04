Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown had a tense confrontation with a police officer when the latter arrested him for speeding last summer.

Brown drove 126 mph in a 65 mph zone one year ago. The police officer's body cam recorded the heated exchange between himself and the Cardinals' wideout. The latter told him he was driving to the Cardinals' practice facility before the officer from Arizona's Department of Public Safety took him into custody, per TMZ (via TPS' Darrelle Lincoln).

“What the hell were you going that fast for?” the officer asked Brown.

“Sorry, I was on my way to football practice, sir,” the Cardinals wide receiver replied.

“You know better than going that fast,” the officer said.

“Yes, sir. I'm new here, sir,” Brown told him.

An Arizona judge eventually overturned Brown's criminal charge and gave him a misdemeanor count for speeding. The former also waived his $473 fine for serving time at the Maricopa County Jail.

That wasn't Brown's first brush with the law. He incurred a $350 fine for speeding earlier that month.

Expect Marquise Brown to become the Cardinals' No. 1 wide receiver in 2023

Marquise Brown spent his first three NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 2019 to 2021. He racked up 2,361 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns on 195 receptions during that three-season stretch.

The Ravens eventually traded Brown to the Cardinals in the spring of 2022. The trade reunited Brown with his college teammate Kyler Murray.

Brown had 709 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 67 receptions in 12 games for Arizona in the 2022 NFL season. The Cardinals won just four games and missed the postseason for the 10th time in 15 years since reaching Super Bowl XLIII.

Expect Marquise Brown to become Murray's primary target at wide receiver this season. Hopefully, the Cardinals can turn things around in Jonathan Gannon's first year at the helm in Arizona.