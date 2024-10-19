The Arizona Cardinals have been a fairly difficult team to peg in the first six weeks of the 2024-25 season. They have shown signs of growth in their divisional wins against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, and looked solid in defeat versus the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Though, blowout losses to the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers indicate that there is still a long road ahead. A healthy and involved Marvin Harrison Jr. could help this squad gets back on course.

The rookie wide receiver has cleared concussion protocol and will play for the Cardinals for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He exited last Sunday's game versus the Packers in the first half and did not return. Despite only eclipsing 70 yards one time this season, Harrison remains the key to potentially unlocking Arizona's offense.

His inconsistent production coincides with that of his team. Ideally, Week 7 will mark a turning point for both him and quarterback Kyler Murray, who has thrown for more than 250 passing yards just once this year. The Chargers are not the optimal opponent to achieve such a breakthrough, however.

Chargers could present challenges for Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals

Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles has adopted a ground-and-pound identity that is enabling it to control the clock and dictate the pace of the action for large stretches. The defense allows 192 passing yards per game, which ranks eighth in the NFL. Murry and Harrison must raise that number on Monday. Win or lose, the Cardinals need to make clear progress.

Fans know better than to earnestly anticipate a playoff berth this season, but the franchise has to trend in an upward direction. Although Arizona appears to be improving gradually, it is time for Kyler Murray to emphatically reestablish himself as a highly impactful QB. Marvin Harrison Jr. also has something to prove, as he sets out to show that he is worthy of all the hype.

These two talents can help each other fulfill their ample potential while also sparking a true Cardinals revival. That lofty mission continues in State Farm Stadium against the incoming Chargers.