St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Matt Holliday resigned two months after he was hired to take a spot next to manager Oliver Marmol, USA TODAY Sports MLB columnist Bob Nightengale wrote in a Thursday tweet. Long-time Chicago White Sox coach Joe McEwing will take his place on the bench.

Joe McEwing spent 15 years with the White Sox, including three as a bench coach for former Chicago Cubs and Sox manager Rick Renteria and as a third-base coach for current manager Tony La Russa, according to a report from the Associated Press. The 50-year-old coach played as an outfielder for the Cardinals for two seasons before he was traded to the New York Mets for relief pitcher Jesse Orosco in 2000.

The news was released the same day third baseman Nolan Arenado sent a heartfelt message to Cardinals fans after he opted in to the rest of his contract.

A four-time All Star with the Cardinals, Holliday took the bench coach job three years after serving as a volunteer outfield and hitting coach for Oklahoma State University on his brother’s coaching staff.

“Matt’s expertise in hitting and outfield play will fit perfectly within (Oklahoma State’s) staff,” OSU head coach Josh Holliday said in a 2019 release. “Our players will have the opportunity to learn from one of the finest offensive players in baseball history. Matt is a teacher, and his ability to articulate the movements and mindset of the swing is exceptional.”

The Cardinals announced the addition of four other newly hired coaches, along with six returning, in an early-November release. Former run production coach Dusty Blake was promoted to pitching coach, while former Texas Rangers hitting coach Julio Rangel joins the team as the assistant pitching coach and bullpen coach. Assistant hitting coach Turner Ward moved up the ranks to hitting coach, with former Memphis Redbirds hitting coach Brandon Allen taking Ward’s place as his assistant.