It has been nearly three decades since Ozzie Smith last played in a Major League Baseball game, but his impact on the St. Louis Cardinals and the game itself is as strong as ever.

Now 70 years old, the Hall of Famer shortstop still brings the same flair, energy, and wisdom that made him a fan favorite during his 19-year career. At a recent “Turn Two with Ozzie” clinic at Busch Stadium, Smith once again reminded everyone why he is considered one of the greatest defensive players in baseball history.

In front of a crowd of fans and young ballplayers, Smith fielded a slow roller near second base and, with a swift motion, flipped the ball behind his back to fellow former big leaguer Scott Cooper.

The crowd erupted with amazement, and Smith just smiled. It was vintage Ozzie. Fluid, effortless, and unforgettable.

During his career, Smith earned 15 All-Star selections, 13 consecutive Gold Glove Awards, and a World Series ring with the Cardinals in 1982. Known as “The Wizard”, he tallied 2,460 hits, 793 RBIs, 580 stolen bases, and finished with a .262 batting average. He retired in 1996 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2002 on the first ballot.

At the event, Smith spoke to campers about leadership, field awareness, and confidence.

“Fielding is a feeling,” he explained. “The harder the ball was hit, the more relaxed I was with my body and my hands. The ball has a sixth sense about it, and it knows if you’re scared of it. So you have to be relaxed.”

The Cardinals are currently second in the NL Central Division with a 33–26 record. After a slow start to the season, the team has found its rhythm, thanks in part to the leadership of veterans like Nolan Arenado and the emergence of young talent such as Masyn Winn and Victor Scott II.

Defense has been a highlight for the team, and there is no doubt that Smith’s influence still echoes across the infield dirt.

Whether he is signing autographs, sharing stories, or showing off his timeless glove work, Ozzie Smith remains a pillar of the Cardinals legacy, proof that greatness never truly retires.