The Texas Rangers, fresh off their 2023 World Series triumph, find themselves at a crossroads as the 2025 trade deadline approaches. Despite a talented roster and aggressive front office, the team has struggled to recapture its championship form, hovering near the bottom of the AL West and seeking answers to persistent weaknesses. With the season slipping away and the window for contention still open, the Rangers must make bold decisions—none more pressing than moving on from outfielder Adolis García.

The Case for Trading Adolis García

Adolis García has been a fan favorite and a key contributor since his breakout campaign, but the harsh reality is that his production has cratered in 2025. Through 54 games, García is slashing just .215/.263/.382, with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. His strikeout rate remains alarmingly high, and his on-base skills have regressed. At 32, García is no longer the dynamic force he once was, and with his value likely to decline further, the time to trade him is now.

The Rangers’ outfield is crowded with both established talent and rising stars. Wyatt Langford, the 2023 first-round pick, is entrenched in left field and showing the power and athleticism that made him a top prospect. The recent promotion of Alejandro Osuna, who boasts a .277/.370/.436 minor league slash line and can play all three outfield spots, gives the Rangers another intriguing option. Meanwhile, Evan Carter, a former top prospect, is waiting in Triple-A, eager for another shot at the majors.

With García’s contract situation and age, the Rangers must look to the future. Trading him now would clear a path for Osuna and Carter, allow Langford to settle into a leadership role, and potentially bring back the pitching help Texas desperately needs. The bullpen, despite offseason investments, still lacks a dominant late-inning presence, and the rotation’s depth is being tested by injuries and inconsistency.

The Trade Proposal

One team that makes sense as a trade partner is the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals are in the thick of the NL Central race but have struggled with outfield production and could use García’s power bat and postseason experience. In return, the Rangers could target Ryan Helsley, the Cardinals’ elite closer, who has 49 saves in 2024 and remains one of the game’s premier late-inning arms. St. Louis, with a surplus of bullpen arms but a need for outfield thump, could be motivated to make a deal.

Proposed Trade

Texas Rangers receive:

RHP Ryan Helsley

St. Louis Cardinals receive:

OF Adolis García

RHP Emiliano Teodo (Rangers’ No. 5 prospect, Double-A, high-octane arm with starter/reliever upside.

1B/OF Blaine Crim (Triple-A, 27, raking with a .300 average and .972 OPS, MLB-ready depth)

This package gives the Cardinals a proven power bat for their outfield, a near-MLB-ready reliever or potential starter in Teodo, who can touch 102 mph and has dominated Double-A, and a versatile, high-OBP bat in Crim to bolster their bench or fill in at first base or corner outfield.

For the Rangers, acquiring Helsley would immediately stabilize the back end of the bullpen, giving manager Bruce Bochy a proven closer to pair with the likes of Luke Jackson and Chris Martin. Helsley’s presence would shorten games and provide much-needed reliability in high-leverage spots, something Texas has sorely missed since their World Series run. With the offense already featuring Langford, Seager, Semien, and Jung, the loss of García can be absorbed, especially with Osuna and Carter ready to step in.

For the Cardinals, García offers a middle-of-the-order bat with playoff pedigree, something their current outfield lacks. Teodo, meanwhile, is a high-upside arm who could break into the rotation or bolster the bullpen, and Crim provides immediate depth and flexibility. It’s a win-now move for St. Louis and a future-focused one for Texas.

This trade is about more than just 2025. The Rangers’ farm system, while not as deep as in years past, still boasts blue-chip talent like Sebastian Walcott and Kumar Rocker, who are not included in this deal and remain part of the long-term core. By moving García at the peak of what remains of his value, Texas can address a glaring need, give their young outfielders a chance to grow, and keep their championship window open.

In the end, the Rangers must be proactive. Standing pat risks wasting another year of Corey Seager’s prime and the remaining effectiveness of veterans like Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom. Trading Adolis García is a tough call, but it’s the right one for a team determined to get back to October and make another deep run. The 2025 deadline will define the Rangers’ direction and moving García for bullpen dominance could be the move that saves their season.