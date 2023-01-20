St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th best third baseman heading into the 2023 campaign, while Machado was No. 1 and Ramirez was No. 2. Meanwhile, Austin Riley and Rafael Devers checked in at No. 3 and 4, respectively.

Nolan Arenado’s low placement left the MLB world in shock.

There’s NO WORLD where Nolan Arenado, a perennial MVP candidate and finalist last year, is the fifth best third baseman in baseball. He’s top 3 at least. Dude has won a Gold Glove every year he’s been in the league, and smashes baseballs in a pitcher’s park. Come on. pic.twitter.com/caxH12I0kN — Sports Buffa (@STLSportsDesk) January 20, 2023

“There’s NO WORLD where Nolan Arenado, a perennial MVP candidate and finalist last year, is the fifth best third baseman in baseball. He’s top 3 at least. Dude has won a Gold Glove every year he’s been in the league, and smashes baseballs in a pitcher’s park. Come on,” Sports Buffa wrote.

“Nolan Arenado: finishes top 3 in the NL in MVP voting MLB Network: ‘There are 4 better third basemen than you,'” STL Sports Central shared on Twitter.

“Should have been #1, but MLB Now has Nolan Arenado ranked as #5 in baseball to begin the 2023 season,” wrote Cardinals Dude on Twitter.

“Yeah, it may be time to update The Shredder firmware if this is the current output. Nolan Arenado is still the guy. Falling out of the top couple spots is baffling,” Grant McAuley shared on Twitter.

Arenado, who finished as an NL MVP finalist in 2022, offers impressive hitting ability. But he’s also one of the best defensive third baseman in all of baseball.

In the end, Arenado will not be fazed by this pre-season ranking. But it will give him added motivation heading into 2023.