Published November 12, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Nolan Arenado continued his reign of defensive dominance by winning his 6th consecutive National League Platinum Glove award, per MLB.

The Platinum Glove is an award that honors the best defensive player in each league. New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino won the award for the American League.

Nolan Arenado is making a case for best defensive third baseman of all-time. He is entering the ranks of former stars such as Brooks Robinson. Winning Gold Gloves are impressive enough. But the fact that Arenado has won 6 consecutive Platinum Gloves is truly incredible.

Additionally, Nolan Arenado won his 10th consecutive Gold Glove in 2022. And for a player that has played 10 years in the big leagues, that is quite the accomplishment.

Nolan Arenado is also in the running for NL MVP.

The Cardinals’ superstar slashed an impressive .293/.358/.533 to go along with an .891 OPS in 2022. He was a key piece to the NL Central winning Cardinals without question. As a result, he was named as an MVP finalist alongside teammate Paul Goldschmidt and San Diego Padres’ third baseman Manny Machado. Goldschmidt is the favorite to win the award, but Arenado will receive strong consideration.

It is difficult to argue that any one player impacts his team more on both sides of the ball than Nolan Arenado. Between Platinum Gloves and Silver Slugger awards, he is one of the most well-rounded players of the past 10 years. Whether he wins the MVP award or not, Arenado certainly enjoyed another remarkable campaign in 2022 with the Cardinals.