Everything that can go wrong for the St. Louis Cardinals has seemed to go wrong through the first month of the 2023 season. The pitching staff has been a liability and stars like Nolan Arenado are not producing at the plate.

The Cardinals lost their fourth straight game on Tuesday to fall to 10-20, tied for the worst record in the National League. Despite the rough start, Arenado is confident that the Cardinals can get out of the NL Central basement.

“I think sometimes it feels like life or death out here because the expectations are always so high, but there’s so much season left,” Arenado said. “It’s hard to really comprehend why people are reacting the way they’re reacting. But I get it, we’re 10 games out and that’s a big fall. But, like I said, we have five months left, and we have a long season left and we really feel good about what we have in this clubhouse.”

Arenado, who has 30 home runs and 100 RBIs in each of the last seven full seasons, has looked like a shell of himself so far in 2023. The Cardinals’ third baseman hasn’t had an extra-base hit in the last 13 games and has just one RBI in the last 17. He has a .233 batting average in 29 games.

The Cardinals won 93 games en route to a division title last season. It’s going to take a lot for Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals to right their wrongs and get back into the playoff picture in 2023. They’d be better off picking things up sooner rather than later.