Whether he was just trolling or not, St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado caused quite a buzz online with a cryptic post on social media. Just recently, Arenado shared a series of images and a video in a slide post on Instagram that he also captioned with the following words: “Offseason Photos.”

While that doesn't seem to be all that intriguing, several fans were quick to point out that one of the pictures had Kendrick Lamar's “Dodger Blue” song playing in the background.

Expand Tweet

Perhaps Arenado simply loves the eighth track on K-Dot's latest album, “GNX,” but a lot of folks on the internet have a different idea. They seem to believe that it was an attempt by the Cardinals star to convey his desire to play for the reigning World Series champions.

“Hey thanks for letting us know so I don’t waste anymore of my money on your jersey for my son who thinks you’re the best and would never leave St.Louis . You were everything to St.Louis you’ll be just another teammate of Ohtani for the Dodgers,” a commenter on Arenado's post wrote.

Arenado saw that comment, though, and replied to it with: “Y'all funny” along with laughing in tears emojis.

From another Instagram user: “Oh ehm gee #28 what a song . Love it . Are you trying to subliminally say something? Well anyways big fan supes cool pics.”

“Don’t like what the song choice implies😭,” a fan shared.

“I apologize the front office let you down in STL,” another fan commented.

“This song has to mean something right,” a different post read.

Trade rumors involving Cardinals' Nolan Arenado continue to reverberate

Arenado's name has been circulating in MLB trade rumors this offseason, as many expect him to be moved before the start of the 2025 season. There is a full no-trade clause on Arenado's contract, but he can waive that if he's in favor of the spot he would land in such a trade scenario.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will always be linked to stars looking for a new environment, but it would also be interesting to see just what kind of package they would be willing to send to St. Louis in exchange for the 10-time Gold Glove winner. The Dodgers have plenty of infielders, and for what it's worth, Arenado is said to be willing to play first base (h/t Katie Woo of The Athletic).

The 33-year-old Arenado inked an eight-year contract extension with the Colorado Rockies worth $260 million in 2019 before the NL West club sent him to the Cardinals in a blockbuster trade in 2021. Arenado has a contract until the 2027 MLB season and is to receive deferred money up to 2041 when he's 50 years old, per Spotrac.