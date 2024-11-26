It is looking more and more likely that the St. Louis Cardinals will trade third baseman Nolan Arenado this offseason. One potentially surprising destination for Arenado: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Former Phillies catcher Erik Kratz explained why a potential Arenado trade could make sense for both the Cardinals and the Phillies on “Fair Territory” on Tuesday.

“If you package Ryan Helsely with Nolan Arenado, to me you are looking at a haul that teams that are contending need both of those things,” Kratz said. “This is a six-time Platinum Glove winner, a 10-time Gold Glover winner, an eight-time All-Star. This is a guy when put in the right situation, he will succeed.”

“I honestly thought this was a Phillies type of move,” Kratz continued. “They have some upper-level pitching, the Cardinals love starting pitching.”

The 33-year-old Arenado had arguably the least productive season of his career in 2024. He slashed .272/.325/.394 while hitting just 16 home runs. 2024 was also the first time that he was not named an All-Star (not counting 2020 when there was no All-Star Game) since his Rookie year in 2013, and was the second-straight season he missed out on the Gold Glove, which he had won every other season of his career before 2023.

Arenado, along with Ryan Helsey, one of the best closers in baseball, could fetch the Cardinals a significant haul.

It is clear that Arenado has not played like the perennial All-Star, Gold Glover and MVP candidate that he has been for most of his career as of late. But, could a change of scenery help extend his prime by a few more seasons?

Nolan Arenado's fit with the Philadelphia Phillies

At first glance, the Phillies do not look like the best fit for Arenado, at least positionally. But, with reports that Arenado is potentially willing to move positions to first base and that the Phillies are shopping current third baseman Alec Bohm, that fit becomes a bit more clean.

While the Phillies are also set at first base with Bryce Harper, if Bohm is either part of a potential Arenado trade or is moved in a separate deal, Arenado would have a clear path to playing time at third base, his natural position where he has established himself as one of the best defenders of all time.

If Bohm is moved, then Arenado would make a lot of sense for a Phillies team full of veteran superstars.