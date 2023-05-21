A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The St. Louis Cardinals are back to their winning ways, thanks to a clutch highlight from Nolan Gorman during Saturday night’s 6-5 victory at home over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Busch Stadium.

With the game tied at 3-3 and with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Nolan Gorman made the Dodgers pay big time for intentionally walking Paul Goldschmidt in front of him, as he smacked a 400-foot home run to break the deadlock and put the Cardinals in front by three runs late in the contest.

After the game, Nolan Gorman spoke about his heroic home run.

“I was just pumped up. They walked Goldy there to get to me… that emotion doesn’t come out of me a lot, so yeah it was fun,” Gorman told Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

Gorman ended the night 2-for-3 with also a walk. He leads the Cardinals this season in both home runs (13) and RBI (39) while also batting .302. In addition, he carries around a .391 OBP and .640 slugging percentage for a 1.,031 OPS.

The win over the Dodgers has also allowed Nolan Gorman and the Cardinals to get out of the last place of the National League Central division for the first time in almost a month. Ryan Helsey got the pitching win for the Cardinals while Giovanny Gallegos earned his fourth save of the season.

After an eight-game losing skid, the Cardinals have gone 10-3. They will look to keep it going in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.