It has been an interesting season to say the least for St. Louis Cardinals star Jordan Walker who has been sent down to the minors and up to the majors a couple of times this season. While some fans might feel disappointed in the amount of times Walker has been sent down, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol had a strong prediction for the young star's career with the team.

Walker was announced to be recalled Friday which was one of the many moves made by the Cardinals which involved placing Tommy Pham on waivers. The Cardinals also designated Shawn Armstrong for assignment before being claimed by the Chicago Cubs as relating to Walker, Marmol would talk about his superstar potential according to MLB.com.

“I want to be super clear when I say this: I think Jordan Walker has a chance to be a real, game-changing, impact player for a very long time for this organization,” Marmol said of Walker. “In order for him to do that, he’s going to need the at-bats, but he’s also going to need some real adjustments in those at-bats to become that player. But I do have confidence in his ability to do that.”

Jordan Walker speaks on recent performances with the Cardinals

The second-year player had an impressive rookie season in 2023 where in 117 games, he hit a .276 batting average with 16 home runs and 51 RBIs. This season in 25 games, he has a .151 batting average with no home runs and four RBIs as Walker had a frustrating performance against the New York Yankees Friday where one at-bat had him recklessly swing at a 75.9 curveball to strike him out.

“I think I need to just not swing at that pitch, but his stuff was really moving a lot,” Walker said. “He took something off his slider, but then he threw his curveball, and I timed it well. The [off-the-plate pitches] looked like something I could hit, and then they just ran away from me. Those balls off the plate, I need to not swing at them even though they looked really good.”

Walker was the 21st overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft from the Cardinals as he is currently going through the motions which could make Marmol's prediction correct as he's looking to get adjusted to the majors still.

“They’re giving me a chance, and I’ve got to be ready and play my game,” Walker said. “I think it’s just about keeping my confidence up, I feel like I did a good job with that last year, so why can’t I make those same adjustments this year? I feel pretty confident that I can hit, and now it’s just about executing. These [big league] guys are really good and they’re no joke, but I feel I can compete at this level.”

Jordan Walker confident in approach with the Cardinals for the future

If there is one aspect that Walker has that is important for any baseball player, it's the confidence in himself to get better rather than the self-doubt that can eat away at a person in a sport where statistically a person fails more than succeeds.

“This game is not just numbers; it’s also a lot about feel,” Walker said. “Sometimes I go 0-fer at the plate and I feel great, and sometimes I get two hits and I don’t feel that good. It’s about how I’m feeling, how I’m seeing the ball and how early I’m loading.

“I feel like I have a solid approach with my swing mechanics that I can stick with now. I’ve done a lot of switching back and forth, but now I feel solid whether I have a good day or a bad one. If I feel good, I just stick with it.”

At any rate, the Cardinals are 67-68 which puts them third in in the NL Central as they play the Yankees a second time in the three-game series Saturday afternoon.