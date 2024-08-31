ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Cardinals will continue their three-game series with the New York Yankees on Saturday at Yankee Stadium. We're in the Bronx, sharing our MLB odds series and making a Cardinals-Yankees prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Cardinals-Yankees Projected Starters

Kyle Gibson vs. Will Warren

Kyle Gibson (7-6) with a 4.54 ERA

Last Start: Gibson struggled in his last outing, lasting just 4 1/3 innings while allowing seven earned runs, five hits, striking out two, and walking four in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Gibson has done better on the road, going 5-2 with a 3.88 ERA over 12 starts away from home.

Will Warren (0-2) with a 9.68 ERA

Last Start: Warren floundered in his last outing, going only three innings while allowing six runs, five earned, seven hits, striking out six, and walking one in a loss to the Colorado Rockies.

2024 Home Splits: Watren is 0-2 with a 15.95 ERA over two starts at Yankee Stadium.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Yankees Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +140

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Yankees

Time: 1:05 PM ET/10:05 AM PT

TV: MLB Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are clinging to life going into this one, trailing the final wildcard spot by six games. While it looks very bleak, they can still make the postseason. They need to start winning now, and their offense needs to produce.

Masyn Winn has been fantastic this season and currently leads the Cards in hits. Amazingly, his ability to get on base and set the Cardinals up for success has greatly improved from last season, where he struggled often. His teammates have referred to him as the best player in the lineup. Now, he will look to keep the momentum going.

Alex Burleson has been good this season, leading the Cardinals in home runs. Significantly, his power has made him a threat at the plate every time. Nolan Arenado is still consistent and one of the players who keeps producing. Thus, he will be a major threat at the plate. Paul Goldschmidt is not the player he once was. But he can still clobber the baseball if he finds the right pitch and will look to make some magic at Yankee Stadium.

Gibson has not had a quality start in three consecutive outings. Unfortunately, it won't be easy against this lineup. Whenever Gibson exits the game, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is sixth in baseball in team ERA. Ryan Helsley is the best closer in baseball, sporting a record of 6-4 with a 2.38 ERA with 41 saves in 44 chances.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if they can jump all over the Yankees early and build an early lead. Then, they need Gibson to bounce back and avoid making mistakes against one of the best lineups in baseball.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are currently the best team in the American League and look to keep pushing to obtain that top seed and home-field advantage throughout the AL Playoffs. Overall, they have exceptional hitters, including one of the best in baseball.

Aaron Judge came into Friday with 51 home runs and 123 RBIs. Remarkably, he has a chance to beat his own 62-home run record that he achieved a few seasons ago. Judge is as dangerous as ever and will make Gibson and the Cardinals pay if they make a mistake over the heart of the plate. Thus, expect him to be the biggest threat in the lineup.

Juan Soto has been an excellent addition to the lineup this season. It has also helped Judge have a better season because opposing pitchers have to make the tough choice of who to pitch to. Jazz Chisholm is the newest Yankee in town and has done well over the past few weeks. Now, he looks to do more to help this offense. Giancarlo Stanton is not the hitter he once was. But he can still batter the baseball.

Warren is a relative newcomer to the Yankees' pitching staff. Ultimately, he needs to do well to stay in the rotation. When Warren finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is seventh in baseball in team ERA.

The Yankees will cover the spread if their lineup can clobber the baseball and create monster innings. Then, they need Warren to pitch much better.

Final Cardinals-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Cardinals came into the weekend with a 67-67 mark against the run line, while the Yankees are 71-63 against the run line. But the Cardinals are only 32-34 against the run line on the road, while the Yanks are 30-35 against the run line at home. The Yankees came into the weekend with a 5-5 mark against the run line over their previous 10 games. However, one of the losses was in Warren's start. We could see him struggling again. The Cardinals cover the run line.

Final Cardinals-Yankees Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Cardinals +1.5 (-137)