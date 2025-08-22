The Philadelphia Eagles are set to play their preseason game against the New York Jets, and they had to make a few moves on the team beforehand, according to NBCS Philly's Dave Zangaro.

“The Eagles placed WR Johnny Wilson on the Injured Reserve list and signed DE Jereme Robinson to their 90-man roster,” Zangaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson had to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee and ankle after suffering injuries in practice earlier in the week. He'll now be sidelined for the year, and Robinson was added to bolster their already strong defense.

Robinson was signed by the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent after the 2025 NFL Draft. He was just with the New England Patriots, where he played two snaps on special teams in their second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was released by the Patriots on Aug. 19, and now he will try to find a home with the Eagles, as he'll wear No. 78 against the Jets.

The Eagles have always gotten the best out of their defensive players, and they may see something in Robinson that could help him jumpstart his NFL career and be a mainstay on a team.

Johnny Wilson out for the season

Article Continues Below

In Eagles' practice earlier in the week, Wilson limped off the field and went into the medical tent after he was rolled up on by offensive linemen Brett Toth. He couldn't put any pressure on his leg and was then carted off the field. Wilson was making a case to be on the 53-man roster, and now with the injury, it's hard to know if he will make the team or not.

Wilson was drafted by the Eagles in the sixth round in 2024. He started off slow in training camp but found a rhythm in the preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, where he finished with three catches for 73 yards.

The Eagles already had a solid receiving room headlined by A.J.Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson, and they may have some competition for the No. 4 spot. At this point, John Metchie III should be the favorite for that spot, as the Eagles just acquired him in a trade with the Houston Texans.

The passing game was good for the Eagles last season, and with everybody returning on that side of the ball, it should continue to improve, especially with Saquon Barkley setting the tone in the running game.