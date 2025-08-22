The Miami Dolphins are preparing for the 2025 NFL season after experiencing all the pitfalls of disappointment in 2024. However, they have already endured numerous injuries. Because of this, Dolphins trade rumors are getting louder, especially as they prepare to field a running back before Week 1.

DeVon Achane has a calf injury, and that might prevent him from being at full strength in Week 1. Likewise, Jaylen Wright walked off the field with an injury, causing some concern. When the preseason began, the biggest urgency was the secondary or perhaps the offensive line. Now, the panic button is going off about the running backs.

Miami already has poor odds to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel. With injuries mounting, the situation could worsen, especially if they lose in Week 1. It's time to talk about the rising injuries to the running backs and what the team could do next.

Dolphins' running back room is suddenly in flames

Achane is supposed to lead the Fins back to relevance. Yes, Tua Tagovailoa staying healthy still is the most critical part of whether Miami succeeds or not. But every good team needs a running back to take the pressure off the quarterback. But with Achane suddenly dealing with a calf injury, it throws everything off the table.

Wright's injury further complicates things. Therefore, Ollie Gordon II is currently at the top of the depth chart. Will Gordon surprise people? The 2025 sixth-round pick will be glad to get his opportunity. However, the Fins might need an upgrade.

Dolphins trade rumors include a running back

When Alexander Mattison sustained a neck injury in the preseason opener, the belief was that the Fins still had the depth to overcome it. Yet with injuries to both Achane and Wright, there might be a need for an upgrade. The Dolphins trade rumors currently have them looking at running backs around the league who could need a new home. Additionally, they need someone who can take the reins and provide relief for Achane.

If the Fins proceed to trade for a running back, they would need someone who could stay on the field. Also, they need someone who can alternate in and out of the game. Even if Wright is able to return, the best-case scenario would be to get more depth. The 2025 NFL season is going to have a lot of obstacles, and the team must try to overcome their injury issues.

Why Brian Robinson would be a good fit for the Dolphins

Article Continues Below

Brian Robinson rushed 187 times for 799 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per carry in 2024 for the Washington Commanders. Overall, he did a good job with what he had. But he wore down as the season went along. Robinson still showed that he was a capable runner.

Robinson would be a great fit on the Dolphins because he would not need to be the main running back. Furthermore, he would work well with Tagovailoa as he worked with a quarterback with a similar skillset in Jayden Daniels. Robinson has the potential to make his mark in Miami while also rotating in and out with Gordon and Achane when he returns.

Robinson is in his fourth year as the 2025 NFL season approaches. Although he has not yet hit 1,000 yards, he has shown some glimpses of amazing potential. Going to a new team could possibly give him the spark he needs and elevate his NFL career.

Why Brian Robinson needs a new team

Robinson did not practice the other day as the trade rumors continue to swirl about him. No, the Commanders don't have an abundance of depth. In fact, Austin Ekeler is the only proven running back behind him. Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols are also behind them in the depth chart. The Commanders also traded for Deebo Samuel, a player who has also lined up at running back.

The Commanders have not given him an extension. Currently, there are a lot of questions as to whether they will even offer one at all. When a team does not offer an extension for a player to stay long term, it usually does not speak volumes about the player's future. Robinson may need a new team because his current team might not want to keep him around.

With Dolphins trade rumors continuing to buzz, it would not be surprising to see Robinson enter the fray. If the Fins truly need a running back, they could trade for Robinson. Miami could utilize him for the season or even give him a small extension to keep him there for the near future. Time will tell whether the Dolphins make a move or whether they put all their faith in Gordon for now.