Spring training has been sprinkled with some controversial flavor recently when St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that umpire CB Bucknor refused to shake his hand. Marmol also said afterward that Bucknor “has zero class.”

The MLB is conducting a review of that particular situation, but while that’s ongoing, Marmol and Bucknor were seen shaking each other’s hand before Monday’s game between the Cardinals and the New York Mets. Even though he clearly doesn’t view Bucknor as a friend, Marmol knew better than not to abide by the tradition.

“I was raised and brought up in this organization to do exactly what I did today,” the Cardinals skipper said, per ESPN. “You go to home plate. You hand the lineup card and you shake the hands of the four umpires who are running that game.”

Marmol and Bucknor have some history. During a game last year, Bucknor called a strike to Cardinals star infielder Nolan Arenado, leading to a fierce exchange between the umpire and Marmol. Apparently, what was said during that argument has impacted the way how Marmol and Buckner view each other, but both sides could soon be over that completely, especially with the two finally shaking hands Monday.

As for the game against the Mets, the Cardinals ended up winning convincingly to the tune of a 12-7 score. Brendan Donovan went 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBI, while Taylor Motte was 2-for-2 with a run scored.

The St. Louis Cardinals will next play the Washington Nationals Tuesday.