Things got heated today in the St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. With Nolan Arenado up at the plate in a tie game in the 6th inning, the home plate umpire called a strike on Arenado that appeared to be a little bit below the knees. Cardinals' manager Oliver Marmol was not happy about it.

Via Talkin' Baseball:

Oliver Marmol has been ejected and had PLENTY of words for the umpire pic.twitter.com/zaECio3GgW — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 22, 2023

It's unclear what Oliver Marmol said to the umpire, but he was thrown out of the game before he came out of the dugout, so it obviously wasn't something good. The Cubs took the lead in the game shortly after the incident occurred.

These divisional games can get heated, especially with two teams like this that are playing to get into the playoff picture. Both teams know that time is running out, and a winning streak needs to happen soon.

The Cubs are currently 46-51 and 7.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. The Cardinals, who were considered by many to be the favorite to win the division before the season started, are 44-54 and 10 games back.

This season has brought a lot of moments that have left Cardinals fans unhappy, and the scene today in Chicago is another one. The back half of the season is going to be over before we know it, and if the Cardinals want to catch up, they're going to need their skipper in the dugout, and not in the clubhouse.

The Cubs and Cardinals will finish out their series Sunday, and St. Louis will stay in the Windy City for two games against the White Sox after that.