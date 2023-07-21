On the surface, the 45-50 Chicago Cubs have made little progress in 2023, despite making some proactive moves during the offseason. They are currently on pace for their third-straight losing season and are eight games in back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, they could be a team that World Series contenders call.

If fans look closely, however, they can see kernels of hope slowly starting to pop in Wrigley Field. Chicago has a clear direction for the first time since the organization decided to hit the reset button. Christopher Morel, Nico Hoerner and Justin Steele could all comprise a promising core in the years to come. So too can Nick Madrigal, who is about to take a big step in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The infielder will begin a rehab assignment Friday with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, according to ESPN's Taylor McGregor. He has been on the injured list since July 4th.

Madrigal was a top-five pick by the Chicago White Sox before winding up on the North Side in a trade centering around Craig Kimbrel. It has taken some time, but the 26-year-old is starting to come into his own in 2023. While possessing almost non-existent power, he is performing well as a contact hitter in the Cubs lineup. Madrigal's solid .278 batting average and low strikeout rate (16 in 151 at-bats) makes him a refreshing throwback in today's game.

The front office could consider trading expiring contracts like Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger, but holding onto Nick Madrigal might prove to be a wise long-term decision. All of that is of secondary importance to him at this moment, though, as he looks to return to the MLB clubhouse within the next week.