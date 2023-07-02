The Milwaukee Brewers knocked off the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 11-8 on Saturday. The team is now tied with the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central after the Reds' loss to the Padres.

The Brewers are expected to be active at the trade deadline, with at least four players expected to be candidates for trade bait for opposing teams.

Milwaukee's manager Craig Counsell has done an excellent job with the players he has, but prevailing thought is that the team must add to its batting lineup in order to become serious World Series contenders. The team got a surprisingly strong performance from Wade Miley recently that led to a hilarious take on fan favorite Joey Wiemer.

The ‘Brew Crew' currently ranks 29th overall in hitting, with a team batting average of just .226. The Brewers have hit just 87 home runs on the season, ranking them 19th in MLB.

For the team to take the next step, either the offense has to improve or the pitching must improve from its current middle-of-the-pack ranking.

One name the Brewers have been linked to is Cardinals left fielder Tyler O'Neill. The Cards have reportedly been mulling over an inter-division trade and Milwaukee seems like the best candidate.

O'Neill, a 28-year-old former third round pick, has hit .228 with two home runs and six RBI so far this season. He is considered to be a strong defender with a plus arm in the outfield who hit surprisingly well down the stretch of last season before his difficulties in 2023.

Out with a lower back strain, the Cardinals have been ramping up his workouts in hopes of adding him back to the lineup soon. The patient outfielder O'Neill hasn't played since May 4.

Making a move now could be just what the doctor ordered for a Brewers team making the most out of its current pieces but in need of additional help as the trade deadline draws near.