Cardinals RB James Conner injury update should have fantasy managers scrambling for backup plan

The Arizona Cardinals could end up being without running back James Conner for their Week 3 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

During his press conference on Friday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Conner will be a game-time decision for the NFC West clash with the Rams.

Conner came away from the Cardinals’ Week 2 road win against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Overall, the versatile running back featured in the opening half of the contest and also the Cardinals’ first drive of the second half. He did head on over to the sideline during the third quarter to get his left ankle checked out, and in the end, he did not return to the matchup, finishing with 51 yards from scrimmage during his time on the field.

In Conner’s absence, Kingsbury called on Enzo Benjamin and Darrel Williams to guide the team’s ground game for the remainder of the contest. They each played an instrumental role in Arizona’s 20-point comeback in the contest.

Conner did not take part in practice on Wednesday due to his nagging ailment, although he did feature in practice on both Thursday and Friday, where he was a limited participant in each session.

In the case that Conner ends up being ruled out for Week 3, the Cardinals may once again rely on Benjamin and Williams to lead their rushing attack. The two each have recorded 59 rushing yards in two games played so far in the season.

The Cardinals are looking to move to a 2-1 record with a possible victory over the Rams this week.