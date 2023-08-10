The Arizona Cardinals placed running back Marlon Mack on the injured reserve list after he tore his left Achilles just four days after signing with the team. In order to replace Mack, the Cardinals have now signed former USFL running back Stevie Scott, reports ProFootballTalk's Charean Williams.

“[Stevie] Scott most recently played in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers, where he had 78 carries for 295 yards and one touchdown. Scott played three seasons (2018-20) collegiately at Indiana, where he twice earned All-Big Ten honors after appearing in 31 games, running for 2,543 yards and 30 touchdowns on 562 carries. He also had 55 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns.”

Losing Marlon Mack so quickly after signing him was a tough blow to the Cardinals. Nevertheless, they will hope that Stevie Scott can now come in and be a serviceable talent on the depth chart behind James Conner.

The Cardinals are staring at a potentially rough season amid the uncertainty of when Kyler Murray might return. If Murray's recovery from a torn ACL dips into a lengthy absence during the regular season, the Cardinals could find themselves off to a rough start and in a hole that is too deep to dig out of.

Fortunately for first-year head coach Jonathan Gannon, this means that he most likely has some freedom this year to be creative and survive mistakes that could get other coaches fired. With expectations fairly low, Gannon probably knows that he has well passed this year to prove that he can be the right head coach for this team. For now, he will try to get new running back Stevie Scott acclimated with the preseason right around the corner.