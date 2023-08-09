Arizona Cardinals running back Marlon Mack is reportedly out for the 2023 season due to an Achilles injury, according to Darren Urban of azcardinals.com.

The Cardinals had signed Marlon Mack under a week ago, so it is brutal timing for a running back who hoped to come in and get good playing time with the Cardinals in 2023.

Mack spent the first five seasons of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, and had some productive years. Mack rushed for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018, according to Pro Football Reference. He rushed for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019, before playing just one game in 2020 when he tore his Achilles for the first time. No he is dealing with another torn Achilles.

When Mack was let go by the Colts, he ended up with the Denver Broncos in 2022, and finished with the San Francisco 49ers. His 84 rushing yards from 2022 were all with the Broncos, according to Pro Football Reference. He was hoping to rebound with the Cardinals, but he will have to wait until the 2024 season to hopefully get a chance.

The Cardinals have James Connor, Keaontay Ingram, Corey Clement and Ty'Son Williams in their running back room as of now, so it will be on them to produce from the running back position. James Connor has had success in the past for the Cardinals, so he might be the lead back once again. The rest of the running backs would fit the mold of backups. It will be interesting to see whether or not the Cardinals bring in another running back as a result of Mack's injury.