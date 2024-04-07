The St. Louis Cardinals are currently ranked last in the National League Central. However, it sounds like the club will finally get a big boost on the mound sooner, rather than later. Sonny Gray has yet to play this season but manager Oli Marmol provides an inspiring update on the star pitcher.
Gray will officially make his 2024 season debut on Tuesday when the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies, according to team writer Derrick Goold. It's a tough matchup for Sonny Gray but at least St. Louis will have one of their top pitchers on the mound.
“Sonny Gray will start Tuesday for [the] Cardinals.”
Gray missed some time to start the regular season due to a hamstring injury. There was some concern he could miss several weeks but it looks like he's coming along nicely. The Cardinals will be glad to have him back in the rotation.
The veteran pitcher had a solid campaign in 2023. He finished with an impressive 2.79 ERA, 183 strikeouts, and a 1.147 WHIP. If Sonny Gray can put up those types of numbers this season he'll once again finish as one of the Cardinals' top pitchers.
Taking on the Phillies for his first game back in action is a tough task. They've had one of the better lineups over recent years and look like a contender once again. Despite that, Sonny Gray is one of the leagues top pitchers. So, it wouldn't be shocking to see him deal during Tuesdays matchup.
Cardinals 2024 season outlook
Although the Cardinals got off to a slow start, they're not too far back in the NL Central. They also have a well balanced roster that consists of a mix of veterans and young studs. If St. Louis can put everything together they can prove to be a pleasant surprise this season.
Having Sonny Gray back in the rotation is huge. He's clearly the ace of this pitching unit and has the potential of having another solid year. The Cardinals will lean on him whenever he starts. However, with several prospects fitting into the Majors, St. Louis can certainly improve upon their 2023 campaign.
With that said, look for the Cardinals to remain competitive all season long. The NL Central is a bit of an open race with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in line to lead the way. However, it's not like they have rosters like the Los Angeles Dodgers or Texas Rangers. So, the Cardinals can definitely catch their divisional rivals by surprise.