As time expired on the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 12 Monday Night Football victory, Jauan Jennings took a swing at Carolina Panthers safety Tre’Von Moehrig. The players were separated but Jennings was irate. And it soon became clear why he had Moehrig in his sights.

As Kyle Shanahan pointed out in his postgame presser, Moehrig had “hit [Jennings] in the balls.” And this was no accidental tap. The veteran defensive back threw a vicious uppercut to the wideouts’ groin.

Jauan Jennings getting punched directly in the balls by Tre’von Moehrig pic.twitter.com/aIumy9Y6Bq — ❖ (@slipflipdip) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Moehrig was immediately suspended for the low blow. For some reason, he appealed the decision despite camera footage clearly showing the cheap shot. However the one-game suspension was upheld.

The fallout for Jennings’ retaliation remained up in the air. But on Saturday the league announced the 49ers’ receiver was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness. Jennings was not suspended for his role in the incident.

The NFL fined Jauan Jennings $12,172 for unnecessary roughness after he retaliated against Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrigpic.twitter.com/5k8DKMMikJ — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 29, 2025

Jauan Jennings avoids suspension after MNF fight

Article Continues Below

While Jennings got hit with the $12,172 fine, after getting hit below the belt, Moehrig received the stiffer punishment. He’ll miss the Panthers’ pivotal Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. And he’ll lose a game check, costing him around $65,000.

Fortunately cameras happened to catch Moehrig’s blow to the beanbag as the dustup took place away from the play. Absent visual confirmation of the shot to the chops, it’s possible Jennings would have faced a suspension while Moehrig walked away unscathed.

The 49ers can’t afford to lose Jennings, who’s operated as the team’s top wideout in 2025 due to injuries. The fifth-year veteran is San Francisco’s leading WR with 37 receptions. He’s racked up 419 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games this season.

The 49ers overcame Brock Purdy’s three-interception game to beat the Panthers 20-9 on Monday night. Jennings had five catches for 41 yards and a score.

Reporting recently revealed that the 49ers voided Brandon Aiyuk’s 2026 guaranteed money. The wideout has yet to return from a devastating knee injury suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season. San Francisco remains hopeful he’ll play in 2025. But it’s unclear if Aiyuk will suit up for the team even if he is medically cleared.

At 8-4 the 49ers remain in the playoff hunt. But San Francisco will likely be relying on Jennings and second-year wideout Ricky Pearsall as its top receivers for the remainder of the season.