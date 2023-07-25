The St. Louis Cardinals have gone through one of the toughest seasons in recent memory, and now will have to make some moves at the trade deadline starting with star closer Jordan Hicks.

The Cardinals are on track to have their first losing season since 2007, putting them in the rare territory of becoming sellers at next week's deadline. But before they sell, they are working to try and extend high-velocity reliever Jordan Hicks to a long term deal if the two sides can come to terms, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Hicks took over the closing duties, and has saved eight of nine attempts with a stellar 2.03 ERA. He is only 26-years-old, and throwing 102 mph heat with improving accuracy. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the 2023 season, so the Cardinals have to act urgently on this decision.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Cardinals are unable to secure the extension with Hicks in the next few days, the plan is to make him available on the trade block ahead of the deadline, along with several other players.

The Cards have spent most of the season in last place, a spot they haven't finished in since 1918. They are currently 11 games back in the NL Central, and continue to falter with little hope of gaining ground.

Their one bright spot came with a six game winning streak out of the All-Star break, but promptly lost three straight to their rival, the Chicago Cubs. Recent performances have all but ended their last chance comeback at a playoff push, as they sit with extremely long +1600 odds to miraculously earn a wild card spot.