The St. Louis Cardinals have discovered a new low in their brutal 2023 season. Their loss to the Miami Marlins can hardly be done justice with words. After Jordan Walker hit a go-ahead, two-run home run, Jordan Hicks did this:

Jordan Hicks threw a dribbler over the first basemen’s head and the Marlins walk it off vs the Cardinals 🤯

July 6, 2023

Hicks completely blew what would have been an easy out, instead allowing Garrett Hampson and Yuli Gurriel to score, giving the Marlins the win. The Cardinals are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have lost their last three games.

The Cardinals can hardly believe what happened against the Marlins. Hicks and catcher Willson Contreras said after the game that a loss like that stings very badly, according to John Denton of MLB media.

“I knew [the two Miami runners] were going, because I heard the [infielders yelling]. It’s one of those situations where I think if I make a good throw, it’s another ballgame,” Hicks said, via MLB media. “The team battles back, and it was one of those come-from-behind wins you want to be closing out. So whenever you don't even get beat with the bat, that's what really stinks.”

‌The Cardinals, at 35-51, are near the very bottom of the MLB standings. Only the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals have worse records than the 2022 NL Central champs.

The main culprit for the Cardinals' struggles is their pitching. Jordan Montgomery and Ryan Helsley (who is currently on the 15-day IL) are the only pitchers to have thrown double-digit innings and post an ERA below four. Adam Wainwright, who decided to still play after fellow St. Louis icons Albert Pujoils and Yadier Molina retired, is in the midst of a disastrous season with a 7.66 ERA.

St. Louis has an above-average offense but clearly, it is not good enough to make the team a good one. The Cardinals have to find a way to turn their fortunes around, though that is way easier said than done.

“It seems like nothing is going our way,” Contreras said, via MLB media. “We’re pushing, we’re trying our best and we’re not giving up, and things just get out of hand really quickly. I think this is the toughest loss of this 2023 season.”