The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t exactly been the team that everyone expected them to be in 2023. Currently in last place in the NL Central with the second-worst record in the National League, the Cardinals and a lot of their players looked terrible in April, though some picked it up in May.

The Cardinals were 10-18 in April but improved to finish three games above .500 in May. One of the players that improved in a winning month for St. Louis is Jordan Hicks. The fireballer reliever struck out 18 hitters across his last 12.1 innings and did not allow a fun during that span. He's tossed 10 scoreless outings in a row.

Hicks overall has a 3.91 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 25.1 innings this season. The last two seasons have been tough for him as he had a 4.92 ERA in 45 games. He was very good in 2018-2019, saving a total of 20 games with a 3.47 ERA in 102 games.

The Cardinals bullpen is middle of the pack this season but has lost some games for St. Louis. There aren’t many ways to lose a baseball game, but the Cardinals seem to have done it in a ton of different ways this season.

The Cardinals were favorites to repeat as division champions but have stumbled their way into June with barely anything to show for the first two months of the season. Getting consistency from Jordan Hicks and other members of the Cardinals bullpen should give St. Louis a much better chance to dig itself out of the NL Central basement and into playoff contention.