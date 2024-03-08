The St. Louis Cardinals were dealt a pair of crushing injury updates on Friday.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak revealed that Lars Nootbaar has two non-displaced fractures in his rib, per John Denton of MLB.com. However, the Cardinals are reportedly hopeful that he will be ready for Opening Day.
Meanwhile, Mozeliak referred to Tommy Edman as “doubtful” for Opening Day due to his wrist injury.
The Cardinals want to perform well in 2024. 2023 did not go according to plan, but St. Louis made a number of intriguing moves this offseason. Additionally, the National League Central is not extremely competitive, so St. Louis may be able to fight for an NL Central title.
Health will be of the utmost importance. Star pitcher Sonny Gray, who signed with the Cardinals this past offseason, is already battling an injury concern in spring training. If injuries prove to be problematic throughout the upcoming season, St. Louis will have a difficult time trying to compete.
Nootbaar and Edman are both key players. Sure, they don't offer the same impact as superstars like Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, but every MLB team understands how crucial depth is. Edman and Nootbaar are both versatile players who give everything they have each game. It is difficult to replace players like that.
St. Louis is hopeful that neither Edman or Nootbaar will miss too much time. But right now, their exact injury return timelines are uncertain. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Cardinals' injury situation as they are made available.