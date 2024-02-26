Tommy Edman received a pivotal injury update Monday. The versatile St. Louis Cardinals former Gold Glove winner is dealing with a wrist injury. He underwent right wrist surgery and his return timeline is uncertain. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol provided the latest update on Edman Monday, via John Denton of MLB.com.
“Oliver Marmol said that CF/SS Tommy Edman (right wrist surgery) is further along hitting from the right side than the left. He is hitting off a tee and with soft toss from coaches. There is no firm timetable on when he will play in a Grapefruit League game,” Denton wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Edman is a switch-hitter and is progressing faster from the right-side of the plate. The wrist injury is still impacting his swing as a left-handed hitter, however.
Tommy Edman's impact on Cardinals
The Cardinals would love for Edman to return as soon as possible. He isn't a star, but Edman has played a pivotal role for St. Louis over the past few years.
Edman has spent five years with the Cardinals. During that time, he's slashed .265/.319/.408/.726. Edman doesn't offer much power but he has stolen at least 27 bases in each of the past three seasons.
His defensive versatility is also important. Edman features the ability to play second base, shortstop and in the outfield. Marmol is able to regularly move him around the diamond. There is no question that Edman is one of the best utility players in all of baseball.
We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tommy Edman's injury status as they are made available.