Adam Wainwright has thrown his final pitch of 2023 with the St. Louis Cardinals, and perhaps the final pitch of his excellent 18-year career. Wainwright thew seven shutout innings on Sept. 18 to pick up his 200th career win. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said he will not pitch again this season, but will remain on the active roster, per Derrick Goold.

The 42-year-old has experienced some back and shoulder discomfort since his last start, and that vintage performance looks like a high note to end a spectacular career on. Adam Wainwright hasn't “formally” announced his retirement yet, but he did say before the season that 2023 would be his last.

Wainwright spent his entire career with the Cardinals, and his final season has been a disappointing one. He has started 21 games, and posted just a 7.40 ERA and a 5-11 record. The team as a whole hasn't been much better. Despite entering the season as the betting favorite to win the NL Central, St. Louis now sits last in the division at 68-88.

Still, Wainwright achieved that 200-win milestone he spent his last season chasing, and did so in dominant fashion. His last start was his best of the season, and it apparently took all he had.

The Cardinals have six games remaining, concluding with a three-game home series against the Cincinnati Reds. Though Wainwright won't pitch again this season, he could get one final at-bat in front of the St. Louis home crowd.

In his 18 seasons, Wainwright led the National League in wins twice, he made three All-Star teams, and he finished top-three in NL Cy Young voting four times. He posted a career record of 200-128 and a 3.58 ERA, and he struck out 2,202 batters.