Despite a rough season for the St. Louis Cardinals, the organization's president, John Mozeliak, says Cardinals manager Oli Marmol will be back next year. St. Louis is currently last in the NL Central at 65-81. 2022 was Marmol's first season as the Cardinals' manager, and the team won the division, finishing 93-69. Following the team's recent relative success, 2023 has been a disastrous season.

“I do support him,” Mozeliak said of Marmol, according to Katie Wood. “I know he'll be back next year. I think the job he does is good.”

Mozeliak has been with the Cardinals for nearly three decades, and he's been in charge of the front office for 16 years now. He's led the Cardinals to two National League pennants and one World Series title in 2011. He was of course also with the team when St. Louis won it all in 2006.

The Cardinals didn't have a ton of roster turnover this year, but they've struggled across the board. It's difficult to pinpoint any particular reason for the team's unexpected falloff. St. Louis was favored to win the NL Central again before the season. Now, they sit at the bottom of the National League, and only the Colorado Rockies have a worse record.

Perhaps the only way to explain it is to quote Ron Washington: “That's the way baseball go.”

The Cardinals need to write off the 2023 season and move on to the future. John Mozeliak is sticking with Oli Marmol, which is on-brand for this organization. The Cardinals have long been a steady and stable front office and that translates to the makeup of the roster as well. Don't expect a lot of drastic changes; the team will trust in its process.

Marmol is the youngest manager in Major League Baseball at just 37 years old. He's even younger than some of his players, like Adam Wainwright, who is somehow still pitching at 42.